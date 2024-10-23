50 % of Ghanaians suffer refractive errors
Five out of every 10 people in Ghana suffer from refractive errors, a condition where the eye does not bend light correctly, leading to vision problems.
This was revealed by Professor Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi, President of the Ghana Optometric Association (GOA), who emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment.
According to data, 44 per cent of Ghanaians have uncorrected refractive errors, which is the leading cause of visual impairment and urged them to take eye health seriously and seek regular check-ups.
“This condition is often caused by natural or hereditary factors, such as irregular eye length or corneal and lens shapes. Since people cannot control these factors, it’s essential for them to visit hospitals to get proper diagnoses and treatments, such as reading glasses, bifocal lenses, or refractive surgery,” he disclosed.
Prof. Boadi-Kusi made these comments during the 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Sessions of the GOA, held in Koforidua.
The event, held on the theme; ‘Artificial Intelligence in Optometric Practice: Embracing the New Era in Clinical Practice,’ brought together optometrists from across the country to discuss the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing eye care.
The event also inducted 84 new optometrists into the association and launched a scientific journal to facilitate the sharing of research and clinical knowledge globally.
Prof. Boadi-Kusi further outlined the four main types of refractive errors: Myopia (nearsightedness), Hyperopia (farsightedness), Astigmatism (blurred vision at all distances), and Presbyopia (age-related near vision loss).
He advised everyone to have an eye check-up every two years, and those over 40 should do so more regularly to avoid conditions such as glaucoma, which could lead to blindness.
Prof. Boadi-Kusi highlighted the increasing prevalence of refractive errors in Ghana and emphasised the need for public education on eye health.
He noted the growing use of screens and digital devices among children, pointing to the rise of myopia due to prolonged screen exposure and encouraged parents to allow their children “more outdoor playtime” to promote healthy vision.
Moreover, Prof. Boadi-Kusi also called on policymakers to address refractive errors and improve incentives for optometrists to work in rural areas.
He observed that most optometrists were concentrated in cities, leaving underserved communities without access to eye care.
“Better salaries and incentives would encourage more optometrists to serve in districts where they are needed most,” he noted.
On the role of AI in optometry, Prof. Boadi-Kusi acknowledged its growing applications in healthcare, including eye care, and encouraged his colleagues to embrace technological advancements.
However, he cautioned them to be mindful of ethical issues such as patient privacy and data security.
Dr Winfred Ofosu, Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, also emphasised the importance of AI in enhancing diagnostic capabilities and improving patient outcomes.
He encouraged optometrists to adopt AI while ensuring they operate ethically and maintain patient trust.
FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA