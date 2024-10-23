50 % of Ghanaians suffer refractive errors

Five out of every 10 people in Ghana suffer from refrac­tive errors, a condition where the eye does not bend light correct­ly, leading to vision problems.

This was revealed by Professor Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi, President of the Ghana Optometric Associ­ation (GOA), who emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment.

According to data, 44 per cent of Ghanaians have uncorrected refractive errors, which is the lead­ing cause of visual impairment and urged them to take eye health seri­ously and seek regular check-ups.

“This condition is often caused by natural or hereditary factors, such as irregular eye length or cor­neal and lens shapes. Since people cannot control these factors, it’s essential for them to visit hospi­tals to get proper diagnoses and treatments, such as reading glasses, bifocal lenses, or refractive surgery,” he disclosed.

Prof. Boadi-Kusi made these comments during the 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scien­tific Sessions of the GOA, held in Koforidua.

The event, held on the theme; ‘Artificial Intelligence in Optomet­ric Practice: Embracing the New Era in Clinical Practice,’ brought together optometrists from across the country to discuss the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in advanc­ing eye care.

The event also inducted 84 new optometrists into the association and launched a scientific journal to facilitate the sharing of research and clinical knowledge globally.

Prof. Boadi-Kusi further outlined the four main types of refractive errors: Myopia (nearsight­edness), Hyperopia (farsightedness), Astigmatism (blurred vision at all distances), and Presbyopia (age-re­lated near vision loss).

He advised everyone to have an eye check-up every two years, and those over 40 should do so more regularly to avoid conditions such as glaucoma, which could lead to blindness.

Prof. Boadi-Kusi highlighted the increasing prevalence of refrac­tive errors in Ghana and empha­sised the need for public education on eye health.

He noted the growing use of screens and digital devices among children, pointing to the rise of myopia due to prolonged screen exposure and encouraged parents to allow their children “more out­door playtime” to promote healthy vision.

Moreover, Prof. Boadi-Kusi also called on policymakers to address refractive errors and improve incentives for optometrists to work in rural areas.

He observed that most optom­etrists were concentrated in cities, leaving underserved communities without access to eye care.

“Better salaries and incentives would encourage more optome­trists to serve in districts where they are needed most,” he noted.

On the role of AI in optometry, Prof. Boadi-Kusi acknowledged its growing applications in healthcare, including eye care, and encouraged his colleagues to embrace techno­logical advancements.

However, he cautioned them to be mindful of ethical issues such as patient privacy and data security.

Dr Winfred Ofosu, Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, also emphasised the importance of AI in enhancing diagnostic capabilities and improv­ing patient outcomes.

He encouraged optometrists to adopt AI while ensuring they op­erate ethically and maintain patient trust.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA