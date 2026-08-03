Ghana stripped of historic Commonwealth relay bronze

Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team has been stripped of what would have been a historic bronze medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games after Canada successfully overturned its disqualification following a protest.

The dramatic reversal came just hours after Ghana had been elevated to the bronze medal position when Canada, which had originally finished second, was disqualified by race officials.

Following the initial decision, Nigeria, which crossed the line in third place, was promoted to silver, while Ghana’s quartet of Joseph Paul Amoah, Ibrahim Fuseini, Barnabas Aggerh and Benjamin Azamati, who clocked 38.13 seconds, moved up from fourth to claim bronze.

The revised result had briefly handed Ghana what would have been its first Commonwealth Games podium finish in the men’s 4x100m relay since 1974.

However, after Canada successfully challenged the disqualification, officials reinstated the North American nation to second place.

The latest ruling restores the original podium order, with Australia retaining the gold medal, Canada reclaiming silver and Nigeria returning to the bronze medal position.

As a result, Ghana drops back to fourth place, narrowly missing out on what would have ended a 52-year wait for a Commonwealth Games relay medal.

Despite the disappointment, the Ghanaian quartet produced an impressive performance in the final, posting a time of 38.13 seconds against a strong field at the Glasgow Games. -Myjoyonline

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