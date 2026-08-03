Glasgow 2026: Amadu Mohammed wins bronze in boxing

Bantamweight boxer, Amadu Mohammed, won Ghana’s second medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after taking bronze in the men’s 55kg boxing competition in Glasgow on Friday.

The reigning African Games champion saw his bid for gold come to an end with a narrow 4-1 split decision defeat to Australia’s Dixon Jye in the semi-final.

Amadu started brightly and dominated the opening round, with all five judges scoring it 10-9 in his favour.

Jye responded strongly in the second round, winning over the judges as four scored the round for the Australian, while only one gave the edge to Amadu.

The Australian carried that momentum into the final round.

Despite a spirited finish from the Ghanaian, who landed several clean punches in the closing moments, Jye did enough to stay in front.

All five judges awarded the third round to the Australian, sealing his place in the gold medal bout.

Under Commonwealth Games boxing rules, both losing semi-finalists receive bronze medals, guaranteeing Amadu a place on the podium.

The medal was Ghana’s second of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, following Zinabu Issah’s silver in the women’s F57 shot put, and strengthens Team Ghana’s medal haul as the Games enter their final stages.

Amadu was officially presented with his bronze medal after finishing third in the men’s 55kg boxing event at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. –Citisports

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