Ghana boxing stakeholders petition MoSR, NSA …call for Extraordinary Congress to appoint Elections C’ttee

A group of boxing stakeholders, who doubles as delegates of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), have called for an Extraordinary Congress to appoint a five-member Elections Committee to oversee the election of a substantive Executive Board.

The group, numbering about 30, has consequently sent a petition to the Secretary General of the GBA, proposing a Tuesday, August 11 date for the Extraordinary Congress, to be held at The Gym Boxing and Fitness Club in Accra.

The development is the latest since an Interim Management Committee (IMC) was established to sideline the elected administration following two tragic incidents that resulted in the death of two boxers, a Nigerian boxer, Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, and a local idol, Ernest Akushey, alias Baubali.

But GBIMC’s continuous stay in office after overstaying its deadlines and extensions has sparked contentions among the boxing populace, with some arguing that the delay to wrap up and hand over was intentional, rather than the issues of lack of finance to complete the process.

Known as the Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee (GBIMC), the committee was tasked to lead reforms in the sport within a specific period and hand over.

By the petition signed by the members and copied to the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, and the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams, the group invoked Article 4.10 of the GBA Constitution, which empowers members to request an Extraordinary Congress under appropriate circumstances.

They contended that while the IMC’s primary mandate ended in April 2026, it also failed to meet its extended June 2026 deadline to supervise the election of a substantive Executive Board.

It is the hope of the stakeholders that appointing an independent Elections Committee was a crucial constitutional step toward restoring normal governance within the Ghana Boxing Authority.

They argued that once constituted, the committee should be given a clear timeline to organise transparent, credible, and fair elections in accordance with the GBA Constitution.

“The planned elections are expected to usher in a substantive Executive Board that will administer the affairs of professional boxing in Ghana for the next four years, as stipulated under the authority’s constitutional provisions,” it said.

The move, the petition emphasised, would strengthen governance, promoting accountability, and ensuring constitutional compliance within the Ghana Boxing Authority.

BY ANDREW NORTEY

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