Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon rescheduled

Mr Lartey Otu (left) receiving the citation from the Vice President of the GTF, Mr Charles Cromwell. Looking on is the Korea Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Park Kyongsig

Players of Bulls RLFC celebrating with their trophy

THE thirdedition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon, has been re­scheduled.

The event originally fixed for tomorrow would now be held on Saturday, September 21.

The new development follows some technical challenges on the part of the organisers, according to a statement from the organ­isers.

The statement said registra­tion done by participants remains valid for the event in September, adding that interested participants can still register for the race.

It said the organisers would soon announce new measures and plans for the event adding, this year’s edition would be a major improvement on the previous events.

It urged all participants to keep training and preparing for the race.

The Accra Inter-City Ho­mowo Marathon is an annual race which forms part of activities marking the annual Homowo festival for the people of Ga.

—GNA