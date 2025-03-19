Agbaafoiatse Nuumo Tetteh Odjetor Stool celebrates Development Chief’s transformative leadership

The La Dedeiman Traditional Area and Agbaafoiatse Nuumo Tetteh Odjetor Stool has installed Mr. Liu Wen-Min, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Ghana-China Business Chamber of Commerce, as its Development Chief.

He is known in Ghana as Liu Nana Yaw due to difficulty in pronouncing his Chinese name. He has been conferred with the title Nii Adjetey Mowaamo I. The enstoolment took place last Thursday at La Wokoonaa, hosted by the Nuumo Tetteh Odjetor family in Greater Accra.

This significant milestone highlights not only his appointment but also his immediate impact on the La DedeiMan traditional area through transformative and developmental initiatives.

Nii Mowaamo I

Nii Adjetey Mowaamo I is already spearheading projects to provide basic amenities and uplift the community. His efforts include improving access to essential infrastructure and supporting the youth through education and vocational training programs to empower them with employable skills.

These initiatives mark a promising start to his tenure as a Development Chief, setting a strong foundation for growth and progress in the region.

During the ceremony, Nii Boyefio II, the Paramount Chief of Dedeiman Traditional Area and Agbaafoiatse Nuumo Tetteh Odjetor,praised Nii Adjetey Mowaamo I for earlier contributions. “We are thrilled to collaborate with him as he brings tangible development to our people,” Nii Boyefio II stated. “His commitment is already evident, and together, we are poised to achieve remarkable advancements for our community.”

In his address, Nii Adjetey Mowaamo I expressed gratitude for the honour done him and reaffirmed his dedication to duty. “I am deeply privileged to serve this community,” he said.

“Having begun projects to provide basic amenities and empower our youth through education and skills training, I am committed to doing all I can to enhance our people’s welfare and drive progress.”

The installation drew a vibrant crowd of community members, traditional leaders, and dignitaries, all witnessing the dawn of a new era for the Agbaafoiatse Nuumo Tetteh Odjetor Stool.

Renowned for its rich cultural heritage and focus on community upliftment, this prominent traditional stool in the Greater Accra Region now looks forward to accelerated development under Nii Adjetey Mowaamo I leadership.

With his proactive approach, Nii Adjetey Mowaamo I is tasked with advancing economic opportunities, upgrading infrastructure, and elevating living standards of the community. His ongoing efforts to support the youth and improve access to essentials services have sparked optimism, with the community eagerly anticipating further strides in their quality of life.

By Times Reporter