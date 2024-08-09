Airbus scandal: Mahama, others did no wrong …OSP finds no evidence to support allegation after 4-year investigation

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has exonerated former Pres­ident John Dramani Mahama, his brother, and three other individuals of any wrongdoing in the Airbus scandal.

After a four-year investigation, it has concluded that there is no direct evidence of corruption and bribery in the purchase of three C-295 military transport aircraft from Airbus by the govern­ment between 2011 and 2015.

The probe, conducted between February 2020 and June this year, focused on former President Mahama, who was identified as “Government Official 1 or Individual 1 “ in the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) court proceedings.

Others were his brother, Samuel Adam Foster (also known as Samuel Adam Mahama), referred to as “In­termediary 5 or Consultant 4”; Philip Sean Middle­miss, referred to as “Intermediary 6” or “Consultant 5”), Leanne Sarah Davis “Intermediary 7”, and Sarah Furneaux, the spouse of Mr Foster.

At a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng revealed that the OSP’s inquiry found no evidence to support the allegations that these individuals acted as intermediar­ies, facilitating bribery between Airbus employees and Ghanaian public officials.

He said that the contracts for the aircraft purchases were approved by the Parliament and adhered to the country’s procurement requirements.

“The OSP investigation found no evidence that former President Mahama was involved or played any role in the procurement and maintenance of the agen­cy relationship between Airbus and Foster and his as­sociates in respect of the purchase by the government of Ghana of military transport aircraft from Airbus.

“And it appears to the OSP that the direct com­munications and meetings between former President Mahama and officials of Airbus to close the deal were actuated by good intentions on the part of the former,” he said.

Mr Agyebeng noted that Mr Foster and his associ­ates acted as intermediaries in the Airbus-Ghana deal only after Ghana chose the C-295 aircraft and that Mr Foster’s role, coinciding with his brother being Presi­dent of Ghana, was an unfortunate coincidence that drew criticism from UK and US authorities.

While the investigation did not uncover any direct influence of Former President Mahama’s relationship with his brother on the procurement process, he cau­tioned that such close dealings between high-ranking officials and their relatives should be avoided, as they could raise suspicions of conflict of interest.

Mr Agyebeng further stated that the payments made to the intermediaries were determined to be legitimate success-based commission, not bribes in­tended to influence the outcome of the transactions.

“It seems to the OSP that the only reasons why the Airbus-Ghana deal found its way into the UK and US Deferred Prosecution Agree­ment (DPA) were the fact that former President Mahama and Samuel Adam Foster were brothers of full blood; and that former President Mahama directly participated in commercial communications and meet­ings with Airbus officials,” Mr Agyebeng explained.

As a result of the OSP’s findings, the Special Prosecu­tor has directed the withdrawal of the arrest warrants that were previously issued for Mr Foster, Mr Middlemiss, Ms Davis, and Ms Furneaux while the International Criminal Police Organisa­tion (INTERPOL) had also been notified to withdraw the red notices that were issued for these individuals.

Airbus SE was accused of bribing Ghanaian officials, with payments of around five million Euros intended to influence aircraft purchases. On February 2, 2020, the Presidency referred the allegations to the Special Prosecutor, based on a UK court judgment and similar findings by U.S. authorities.

Meanwhile, the special aide to former President John Drama­ni Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has welcomed the outcome of the probe.

Taking to her X page, Joyce Bawa Mogtari who also speaks for the John Mahama campaign said the former president is without blemish.

“John Mahama is incorruptible and stands vindicat­ed. A trustworthy and credible leader we have,” she posted.

The outcome of the probe comes a day after the former President rounded up his campaign tour of the Upper East Region.

Mr Mahama is seeking re-election to the topmost job after two failed attempts in 2016 and 2020.

BY JONATHAN DONKOR & JULIUS YAO PETETSI