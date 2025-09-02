Akwatia By-Election: More Police reinforcements to be deployed during counting – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has assured the public of maximum security throughout the Akwatia by-election.

Speaking to the media, he said security was very tight and expressed satisfaction with the work of officers on the ground.

According to him, all regional commanders and members of the Police Operations and Management team (POMA) were actively taking part in the exercise to ensure peace.

Mr. Yohuno dismissed fears of violence, stressing that the chaotic incidents that happened in Ablekuma North would not be repeated in Akwatia.

“Ablekuma is a thing of the past. We are moving forward,” he said.

The IGP explained that the police had put in place enough measures to guarantee safety, especially during the collation of results where tensions usually rise.

He added that more police reinforcements would be deployed during counting to prevent any disturbances.

He assured voters, candidates, and the public that the election would end peacefully and set a good example for future polls.