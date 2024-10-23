Alan’s agricultural revolution will transform Northern Ghana – Boniface Saddique

A Former Zongo Min­ister and one of the key architects of Alan Kyere­maten’s campaign, Boniface Abu­bakar Saddique, has assured chiefs in the Upper West Region that the north will become Ghana’s agricultural powerhouse in West Africa under Alan Kyerematen’s presidency.

Speaking at a durbar of tradi­tional leaders during the Caravan Campaign Tour, on Monday, Mr Saddique articulated how Kyere­maten’s Great Transformational Plan (GTP) would unlock the immense agricultural potential of Northern Ghana.

“When Alan Kyerematen takes office, the northern sector will be transformed into the food basket of the entire nation and beyond,” he proclaimed, drawing applause from the chiefs.

“We are blessed with vast arable land and natural resources, and under Alan’s leadership, these resources will be harnessed for the benefit of all”, he revealed, and detailed how the GTP aims to revolutionise the agricultural sector, particularly in the northern regions where there is untapped potential.

“Alan’s new agricultural revolu­tion will not only create jobs but also make Ghana self-sufficient in food production. We will no lon­ger have to rely on imports when we have everything we need right here,” he added.

As a senior advisor to Alan Kyerematen and a prominent member of the Movement for Change, Mr Saddique drew from his experience as the Zongo Min­ister during President Akufo-Ad­do’s first term to highlight the challenges facing the country, particularly the youth unemploy­ment crisis.

“The root cause of our eco­nomic woes is poor leadership. We don’t have a shortage of resources – we have a shortage of visionaries to lead us.

“Alan is that visionary. He is the nationalist who will create jobs and ensure that every Ghana­ian has cash in their pockets.” he remarked.

Moreover, He explained that Alan Kyerematen’s GTP was de­signed to solve the twin problems of unemployment and economic stagnation by placing job creation at its core.

“When young people are job­less, they become desperate, and that’s when you see a rise in crime and unrest. Alan understands this and has a plan to create sustain­able jobs for the youth. His vision will bring peace because idle hands will no longer be the devil’s workshop.” he added

Elder Cletus Nyureh, speak­ing on behalf of Prof. Edmund Nminnyem Dell Chiir VIII, the Paramount Chief of Nandom Traditional Area, noted that they had waited a long time for Alan’s arrival, as they believe in his vision for the country and wished him well in his bid to lead Ghana. The chiefs and elders, on their part, expressed their deep appreciation for Alan Kyeremat­en’s visit.

As the Caravan Campaign Tour continues to sweep through the Upper West Region, the Move­ment for Change’s message of economic empowerment and agri­cultural transformation resonates strongly with both the traditional leaders and the general populace. The chiefs have pledged their support to Alan Kyerematen, rec­ognising him as a leader capable of delivering on his promises. Source Citi Newsrooms