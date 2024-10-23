Alan’s agricultural revolution will transform Northern Ghana – Boniface Saddique

A Former Zongo Minister and one of the key architects of Alan Kyerematen’s campaign, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, has assured chiefs in the Upper West Region that the north will become Ghana’s agricultural powerhouse in West Africa under Alan Kyerematen’s presidency.
Speaking at a durbar of traditional leaders during the Caravan Campaign Tour, on Monday, Mr Saddique articulated how Kyerematen’s Great Transformational Plan (GTP) would unlock the immense agricultural potential of Northern Ghana.
“When Alan Kyerematen takes office, the northern sector will be transformed into the food basket of the entire nation and beyond,” he proclaimed, drawing applause from the chiefs.
“We are blessed with vast arable land and natural resources, and under Alan’s leadership, these resources will be harnessed for the benefit of all”, he revealed, and detailed how the GTP aims to revolutionise the agricultural sector, particularly in the northern regions where there is untapped potential.
“Alan’s new agricultural revolution will not only create jobs but also make Ghana self-sufficient in food production. We will no longer have to rely on imports when we have everything we need right here,” he added.
As a senior advisor to Alan Kyerematen and a prominent member of the Movement for Change, Mr Saddique drew from his experience as the Zongo Minister during President Akufo-Addo’s first term to highlight the challenges facing the country, particularly the youth unemployment crisis.
“The root cause of our economic woes is poor leadership. We don’t have a shortage of resources – we have a shortage of visionaries to lead us.
“Alan is that visionary. He is the nationalist who will create jobs and ensure that every Ghanaian has cash in their pockets.” he remarked.
Moreover, He explained that Alan Kyerematen’s GTP was designed to solve the twin problems of unemployment and economic stagnation by placing job creation at its core.
“When young people are jobless, they become desperate, and that’s when you see a rise in crime and unrest. Alan understands this and has a plan to create sustainable jobs for the youth. His vision will bring peace because idle hands will no longer be the devil’s workshop.” he added
Elder Cletus Nyureh, speaking on behalf of Prof. Edmund Nminnyem Dell Chiir VIII, the Paramount Chief of Nandom Traditional Area, noted that they had waited a long time for Alan’s arrival, as they believe in his vision for the country and wished him well in his bid to lead Ghana. The chiefs and elders, on their part, expressed their deep appreciation for Alan Kyerematen’s visit.
As the Caravan Campaign Tour continues to sweep through the Upper West Region, the Movement for Change’s message of economic empowerment and agricultural transformation resonates strongly with both the traditional leaders and the general populace. The chiefs have pledged their support to Alan Kyerematen, recognising him as a leader capable of delivering on his promises. Source Citi Newsrooms