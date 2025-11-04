Appeal Court Dismisses Motion Filed by Kwabena Adu-Boahene

A three-member panel of judges of the Court of Appeal on Monday dismissed a motion filed by lawyers for Kwabena Adu-Boahene, former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), seeking to compel the Attorney-General to disclose national security information from 1992 to date.

The court said Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea, counsel for Adu-Boahene, could not convince it to overturn the High Court decision, which refused the disclosures the defence sought from the prosecution. Accordingly, proceedings before Justice Nyante-Nyandu, the trial High Court judge, would proceed.

When he appeared before the Court of Appeal on Monday, Mr. Atta Akyea told the court that the Attorney-General failed to furnish his client with information to defend himself.

But Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, contended that the motion does not relate to the charges filed against Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng.

On Wednesday, October 29, the Supreme Court, by a unanimous decision, dismissed another motion brought before it by Adu-Boahene, seeking to bar the trial High Court judge, Justice Nyante-Nyandu, from conducting proceedings in the alleged GH¢49 million financial loss to the State.

The five-member panel of judges, presided over by Justice Avril Lovelace Johnson, held that the motion to prohibit the trial High Court lacked merit. The court further stated that the application did not meet the required threshold to bar Justice Nyante-Nyandu.

Counsel for the accused, Mr. Samuel Atta Kyea, brought the motion under Article 132 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 5 of the Courts Act, 1993 (Act 459), seeking to draw the court’s attention that the trial judge is biased against his client, contending that his posture “amounts to a real likelihood of bias against the applicants.”

This came after the High Court refused an application by lawyers for Adu-Boahene to stay his criminal trial while an appeal of an earlier ruling runs its course on October 17.

The defence had asked the court to suspend proceedings pending the determination of an appeal over a prior decision denying them access to certain disclosure material. The High Court declined the defence’s application for a stay of proceedings.

That means the trial will continue while the appeal is heard; the appeal will not automatically halt the prosecution. The defence team appealed a previous High Court ruling that denied them access to additional documents they say are material and exculpatory.

In March, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) arrested the former Director-General at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) upon his arrival from London on a British Airways flight. His wife was also arrested when she visited EOCO to check on her husband.

Adu-Boahene is accused of embezzlement of state funds. According to the Attorney-General, the arrest has to do with his alleged involvement in financial misconduct relating to a $7 million cyber defence system contract.

On March 24, during a press briefing, Dr. Dominic Akurutinga Ayine told journalists that the contract, valued at $7 million, was intended to bolster Ghana’s capacity to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats, data breaches, and digital espionage. However, investigations suggest that funds allocated for the project were diverted for personal use.

Dr. Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, the Attorney-General, explained at a press conference that Mr. Adu-Boahene, in his role as Director of the NSB, signed the contract on January 30, 2020, on behalf of both the Government of Ghana and the National Security Ministry.

