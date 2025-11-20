Armed robbers attack soldiers, passengers on Berekum-Drobo Highway

SEVERAL passengers, including military officers, were attacked and robbed on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, along the Berekum-Drobo stretch of the highway in the Bono Region.

According to reports, the armed robbers ordered their victims to lie face down before stealing their valuables.

A viral video circulating on social media showed victims lying on the roadside while their vehicles, including sprinters, DAF trucks, pickups, private cars, and taxis, lined up on the shoulders of the road. At least six vehicles were involved in the attack.

The Bono Regional Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the command.

The statement called on members of the public to provide information that could help apprehend the perpetrators.

“The Regional Police Command is urging victims with information to come forward to assist,” part of the statement read.

The command assured the public that efforts are underway to identify and arrest those responsible and advised people to remain calm.

BY DANIEL DZIRASAH, SUNYANI

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q