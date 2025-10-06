Ashanti NPP MPs refute Gabby Otchere-Darko’s claims over road projects

The Ashanti Regional Parliamentary Caucus of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected claims by Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko that Members of Parliament from the region chose community roads over flyovers, leading to the region’s current infrastructure challenges.

In a statement released on Monday, October 6, the caucus described the comments as false, inaccurate, and misleading.

According to the MPs, no meeting ever took place between Ashanti legislators and any authority where such a decision or preference was made.

They expressed disappointment that Mr. Otchere-Darko would make remarks that unfairly portray Ashanti MPs in a negative light.

The caucus, however, acknowledged the various development projects undertaken in the region under NPP administrations, including the improvement of community roads, redevelopment of major markets like Kejetia, construction of schools and hospitals, and support for industries under the One District, One Factory initiative.

While recognizing these efforts, the MPs stressed that they were not enough compared to the region’s immense loyalty and contribution to the NPP’s electoral success.

“The people of Ashanti have stood unwaveringly with the party, and it is only fair that their loyalty is rewarded with projects that reflect their central role in Ghana’s development,” the statement noted.

The caucus reaffirmed its commitment to push for more transformative projects such as modern interchanges, flyovers, expressways, and other infrastructure that can drive trade and economic activity in the region.

By: Jacob Aggrey