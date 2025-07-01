Bayern not afraid of PSG in CWC quarter-final showdown

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich are not intimi­dated by Paris Saint-Germain’s top billing as they aim to topple the Champions League and treble winners in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

PSG are considered favourites for the title on July 13 after lifting the biggest European title at last with a 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan on May 31, while also winning the French League and Cup.

They proved their credentials with a 4-0 last 16 demolition of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Sun­day. Bayern then advanced 4-2 over Brazil’s Flamengo which according to board member for sport Max Eberl led to “euphoria in the dress­ing room.”

Luis Enrique’s PSG were sur­prisingly beaten 1-0 by Botafogo in the group stage, and also 1-0 by Bay­ern in November in the first phase of the Champions League.

“It’s going to be another difficult match against PSG, they’ve had an unbelievable season,” said Kane, who scored a brace against Flamen­go.

“We already played against them this season and came out on top. We have to try to take the energy and the good feeling into this match.

“We know it’s going to be difficult but we feel like we can beat anyone when we’re at our top level. We need to recover well now and prepare.”

Kane was a standout player yet again, not only for his two goals for 2-0 and 4-2, but also for his overall work for the team which included a late sliding tackle.

Coach Vincent Kompany said: “For me, it’s a luxury that players of that quality want to do that, especially when you’re a goalscorer. But you don’t win prizes these days without the whole team showing this willingness.”

Said Kane: “Goals are part of my game, it is part of my job. But I do everything for the team.”

The exhausted Kane came off late, and looking at the England captain sitting next him at the news conference, coach Vincent Kompa­ny said that the “six days of rest are now important” ahead of Saturday’s game in Atlanta.

There the air-conditioning in the arena will suit both sides, and Kom­pany expressed confidence that his team can deliver a top performance.