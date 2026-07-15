Women Democracy Cup 2026 fixed for July 31

The maiden edition of the Women Democracy Cup will be held on Friday, July 31, at the McDan Park in La, Accra.

The match, which will be played between the two top women club in Ghana, is part of the Democracy Cup Project initiated by the Parliament of Ghana, under the leadership of Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

Army Ladies and Police Ladies will battle for the maiden trophy, whilst Parliament Ladies and Judicial Service Ladies feature in a curtain raiser.

The event will be hosted by Mr Bagbin, with Vice President Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang as the Special Guest of Honour.

Other dignitaries, expected to grace occasion are women Leaders in Parliament, chairpersons of National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Electoral Commission and women from the Diplomatic Corps.

Under the Democracy Cup Project, three major competitions will be organised, Democracy Youth Cup, Women Democracy Cup and the flagship Democracy Cup between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on August 23.

The Women Democracy Cup will also be an annual event under the Democracy Cup Project and seeks to recognise the role of women in Ghana’s democracy.

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