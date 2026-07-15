Former Black Starlets, Satellites star Toku eyes Black Stars invitation

A former Ghana U-17 and U-20 captain, Emmanuel Toku, is eyeing an invitation to the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

But that, he said, it can be possible through determination, discipline and hard work, virtues he was pursuing to realise that dream.

Speaking to the Times Sports, the attacking midfielder admitted that he cannot rely on his past achievements with Ghana’s youth national teams to earn an invite.

“What I need to do is to be focused on delivering consistent performances at club level to earn recognition from the national team coaches,” he said.

According to him, every Ghanaian footballer dreams of representing the Black Stars, however, only players who continue to work hard and prove themselves on the pitch deserve the opportunity.

Toku, who currently plays for Thai champions, Buriram United, began his professional career with Cheetah FC in Ghana before moving to Danish side, BK Fremad Amager, in 2019.

His performances in Denmark earned him a move to Bulgarian top-flight club, Botev Plovdiv, where he initially joined on loan before completing a permanent transfer.

He later featured for Belgian club, OH Leuven, returned to Denmark on loan with AaB, had a stint with Cypriot side, AEL Limassol, and now plies his trade in Thailand.

Reflecting on his career, Toku described his spell at Botev Plovdiv as the most memorable period of his professional journey.

He said he played some of the best football of his career in Bulgaria and regarded that period as the highlight of his career so far.

The 25-year-old said playing in Ghana, Denmark, Bulgaria, Belgium, Cyprus and Thailand had helped him develop both as a footballer and as a person.

According to him, adapting to different cultures, football philosophies and lifestyles had broadened his outlook on life and strengthened his character.

Despite his progress, Toku admitted there were still aspects of his personal development he was working to improve.

Toku enjoyed an impressive youth international career with Ghana. He was a member of the Black Starlets squad that finished runners-up at the 2017 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations and later represented Ghana at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India where he scored against the host nation.

He subsequently featured for the Black Satellites at the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and captained the side during the football competition at the 2019 African Games in Morocco.

Although he has progressed through Ghana’s youth ranks, Toku believes his journey will only be complete when he earns a place in the senior national team.

BY ENOCH NTIAMOAH SIAW

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