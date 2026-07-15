GFA unveils Gold Fields as WPL headline sponsor

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced Gold Fields Ghana Limited as the new Headline Sponsor of the Ghana Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The partnership represents a significant investment in the women’s game and underscores the GFA’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the Women’s Premier League through strategic collaborations that enhance its competitiveness, visibility, and long-term sustainability.

By the new deal, Gold Fields assumes the role of headline sponsor following the conclusion of the successful partnership with Malta Guinness, providing renewed momentum for the continued progress of the league.

In a statement issued yesterday, the football association extended its sincere appreciation to Gold Fields Ghana Limited for its confidence in the future of Ghana football and warmly welcomes the company to the Ghana football family.

Further details regarding the sponsorship package, the unveiling of the new Ghana Women’s Premier League identity, and implementation plans will be communicated in due course.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens will take on Côte d’Ivoire in the first of a series of international friendlies today.

The match will be played at the Stade Père Jégo in Casablanca, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00GMT.

The game will be held behind closed doors as both teams fine-tune their preparations ahead of the 2026 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The friendly offers Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, another valuable opportunity to assess his squad, build cohesion and sharpen tactics.

The team have already kicked off an intensive pre-tournament training camp and will use the encounter to test strength against a fellow West African side, expected to provide a stern challenge.

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