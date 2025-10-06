CHASS withdraws from 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz over lack of funds

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has announced that senior high schools across the country will not take part in the 2025 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

In a letter dated October 3, 2025, and addressed to the Managing Director of Primetime, organisers of the competition, CHASS explained that schools are unable to participate in the balloting and the contest because of a lack of funds.

According to the letter signed by CHASS National Secretary, Baro Primus, schools do not have the financial resources to mobilise and prepare their students for the competition.

CHASS said the situation has become necessary because funds meant for such activities have not yet been released by the government.

The association assured the organisers that it will review its decision once government releases the needed funds and will communicate any new development in due course.

CHASS expressed regret over the inconvenience the decision may cause and thanked the organisers for their understanding.

By: Jacob Aggrey