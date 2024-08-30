Clubs mandated to use U-19 players in match day squads

In a landmark directive aimed at promoting youth development, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has mandated the inclusion of U-19 players in match day squads across all divisions.

This directive, announced by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku during the 30th Ordinary Congress, is set to take effect from the upcoming season.

Under the new rules, Premier League clubs will be required to include a mini­mum of four U-19 players in their match day squads, with at least two of them starting

the game. This policy un­derscores the GFA’s com­mitment to nurture young talents and provide them with the necessary exposure to top-level football.

By the new arrangement, Division One League (DOL) clubs will also see a signifi­cant change, as they will be required to include six U-19 players in their match day squads, with three of these young players starting each game.

This is aimed at ensuring that a larger pool of young players gets the opportuni­ty to develop their skills in competitive matches

For Division Two clubs, the mandate is even more extensive. These clubs must include eight U-19 players in their match day squads, with four of them starting the game. This measure is designed to accelerate the de­velopment of young players at the grassroots level, en­suring that they are ready for the demands of higher-level football as they progress in their careers.

President Simeon-Okraku emphasised that this direc­tive was part of a broader strategy to enhance the overall quality of football in Ghana by focusing on youth development.

“The future of Ghanaian football lies in our ability to develop and nurture young talent. By giving these young players the platform to showcase their abilities at a competitive level, we are not only building stronger teams but also securing the future of our national teams,” he stated.

This directive is expected to have a profound impact on the structure of match day squads across the coun­try, with clubs needing to ad­just their strategies to comply with the new rules.

The announcement has been met with optimism by stakeholders, who see it as a positive step towards revit­alising Ghanaian football. Clubs are now expected to invest more in their youth development programmes, knowing that these young players will play a crucial role in their match day plans.

The GFA will monitor the implementation of this directive closely to ensure compliance and to assess its impact on the develop­ment of young players in the country. This initiative is part of a series of reforms aimed at strengthening the foun­dation of Ghanaian football and ensuring sustained suc­cess at both club and nation­al levels. –Ghanafa.org