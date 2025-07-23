Decathlon Ghana partners Akwapim South MP to host soccer tournament in Aburi

In a bid to help unearth budding soccer talents in her constituency, the Akwapim South Member of Parliament, Madam Lawrencia Dziwornu, has organised a two-day soccer talent hunt among eight youth clubs in Aburi.

Dubbed the “Hon. Lawrencia Dziwornu Showcase Tournament 2025,” the tournament was held in collaboration with global sports retail giant Decathlon Ghana had 8 carefully selected youth teams, including Banabas Aburi FC, Warriors FC, Courage Sporting Club, and Deportivo FC, drawn in Group A, while Group B consisted of Pokrom United, Okuapeman Sporting Club, Shaka Foundation, and Agape Football Club.

Hon. Dziwornu (third left) with some of her colleague MP’s as well as former Black Star players

After some grueling group-stage battles, Banabas Aburi FC defeated Pokrom United 1-0 in the semi-finals, while Shaka Foundation triumphed over Agape FC 3-2 on penalties to secure a spot in the final.

Following a pulsating goalless draw in the finals, Banabas FC managed a 6-5 victory on penalties against Shaka Foundation to lift the trophy, while Pokrom United beat Agape FC 4-3 on penalties to secure third place.

As their reward, Banabas Aburi FC took home a glittering trophy and medals, while Shaka Foundation and Pokrom United received medals for their efforts.

Players from the various teams pose with their items

All eight teams received football gear from Decathlon Ghana for their participation.

The tournament attracted dignitaries, including the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr. Kofi Adams; Member of Parliament for Afram Plains, Mr. Kpeli Worlase; Member of Parliament for Upper West Akim, Mr. Emmanuel Drah; and Member of Parliament for Lower West Akim, Mr. Frimpong Kwame Owen.

Also present to lend their support and help identify talents for further assistance were former Black Stars players Maxwell Konadu, Laryea Kingston, Jerry Akaminko, Afriyie Acquah, and Dan Quaye.

Special guest of honor Mr. Kofi Adams praised Madam Dziwornu for organizing the talent hunt and her focus on grassroots development.

Hon. Dziwornu presenting some items to one of the players

He said, “I am glad to see the Member of Parliament take up this cause, which aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s call to pay attention to grassroots sports as it is the bedrock on which a bright future can be built.”

“The Sports Ministry will lend its support and technical expertise to such great initiatives and ensure the youth receive a firm foundation to make the best out of their talents,” he added.

In her remarks, Madam Dziwornu thanked the various community leaders for their support in making the tournament a success. She noted that her vision for the youth in the constituency is to use sports, particularly football, as a vehicle for change to help improve their lives.

According to her, “Indeed, football is a sport loved by all; however, combining it with education creates a channel to develop and empower young people. They must believe that no matter what their aspirations are, with hard work and determination, they can become a reality.”

“My vision is to see our people across key roles in all walks of life within sports and businesses in general,” she added.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY