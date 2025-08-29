DVLA begins excavator registration at ports – Dep. CEO

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has commenced the mandatory registration of excavators and farm equipment at the Tema and Takoradi ports, as part of a strategic national effort to combat illegal mining and environmental degradation.



This initiative, announced at the DVLA’s 2025 Mid-Year Review Conference in Ejisu, marks a significant step in tracking heavy-duty machinery entering the country and ensuring accountability of its use.





Addressing the conference, DVLA’s Deputy Chief Executive (Services), Foster Akwasi Asante, explained that the registration exercise aligns with government’s renewed commitment to environmental protection and responsible resource governance.



He also disclosed that the Authority had successfully cleared a backlog of licence applications dating back to January 2024, following the activation of its 24-hour print farm and the commissioning of its Adentan office, now operating around the clock.



The conference, themed: ‘Resetting DVLA for an Efficient and Effective 24-Hour Operation,’ also served as a platform for the Ministry of Transport to announce plans to amend Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180) to establish a comprehensive legal framework for the commercial use of motorcycles and tricycles in passenger transport services.



In a speech delivered on behalf of the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the Ministry outlined its intention to formalise the operations of motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (pragya, aboboya), which have become indispensable transport modes across many regions.



Under the revised regulations, operators would be required to undergo formal training and obtain commercial driving or riding licences before offering fare-paying services.



“This initiative is part of broader government efforts to enhance road safety, reduce accident rates, and regulate informal transport systems within a monitored framework,” the Minister stated, adding that the DVLA would play a central role in licensing and training — a requirement he described as non-negotiable.



He urged stakeholders to remain committed to improving DVLA’s services and called for strengthened collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, and other key actors in the transport ecosystem.



The Minister also commended DVLA’s upcoming rollout of security-enhanced number plates embedded with electronic chips, describing them as aligned with international best practices. He praised the Authority’s transition to 24-hour operations as a bold step toward service excellence.



Representing the Ashanti Regional Minister, Ms Jerryne Asante, Chief Executive of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, lauded DVLA’s transformation from a problem-solving institution to a model of public sector innovation.



She encouraged the authority to build on its achievements and embrace the future boldly — particularly in formalising okada, pragya, and aboboya operations.



“These transport modes are not only essential in rural and semi-urban areas, but they also offer viable employment opportunities for Ghana’s youth,” she noted.



“DVLA’s success story is not just about achievements; it’s about the example you set for others. You’ve become a benchmark for innovation and efficiency in public service”, she added.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, EJISU

