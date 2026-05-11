Ernest Chemists donates GH¢200,000 …to support medical bills for needy mothers

Ernest Chemists Ltd (ECL), one of Ghana’s leading pharmaceutical company, on Friday provided financial support to about 100 women across eight health facilities nationwide.

The beneficiaries were receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital, LEKMA Hospital, Tema General Hospital, Maamobi General Hospital, Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, and the University Hospital, Legon.

The initiative forms part of activities marking this year’s Mother’s Day celebrations.

The company also donated one baby incubator each to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and Tamale Teaching Hospital to support neonatal healthcare delivery.

The Chief Executive Officer of ECL, Ms Adjoa Akyema Sampong, said the company remained committed to supporting vulnerable groups in society, especially women and children.

“This gesture reflects our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve. We believe that when mothers are supported, families and communities become stronger,” she stated.

Ms Sampong explained that as Ernest Chemists celebrates its 40th anniversary, the company remained dedicated not only to providing quality and affordable healthcare products to Ghanaians, but also to undertaking critical social interventions that improve lives.

Presenting an incubator and baby hampers at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Ms Sampong, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting vulnerable people in society, especially women and children.

Receiving the incubator on behalf of the Hospital’s CEO, Dr Eric Kofi Ngyedu, the Director of Pharmacy, Dr Robert Incoom expressed gratitude to ECL for the kind gesture.

At the Tamale Teaching Hospital, the Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager of ECL, Mr Clement Atagra, presented the incubator and stated that the donation was intended to address the urgent need of incubators at the facility.

He said the gesture demonstrates the strong relationship between Ernest Chemists and the hospital and expressed optimism that the partnership would continue to grow.

Receiving the items, Dr Salifu Tiah, Director of Pharmacy at the Hospital, expressed gratitude to Ernest Chemists for the timely intervention.

“I must applaud the research team at Ernest Chemists for identifying one of the key challenges confronting the hospital,” he stated.

Additionally, ECL donated baby hampers to mothers in maternity wards across several health facilities to support them with essential baby care items after discharge.

The baby hampers were presented to mothers at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Children’s Hospital in Kumasi, and Koforidua Regional Hospital. Similar donations are expected to be made in selected facilities within the Volta and Bono Regions in the coming week.

Receiving the funds at the 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General Richard Naab, Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department expressed appreciation to Ernest Chemists for the gesture.

He noted that the donations would significantly reduce the burden on the patients at the hospital.

Management of the other beneficiary health facilities also commended the company for its support.

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