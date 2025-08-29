 EU awards 30 scholarships to Ghanaian students

THE European Union (EU) has awarded schol­arships to 30 Ghanaian students to undertake post­graduate studies in top European universities under the prestigious Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree Programme.

The initiative forms part of the EU’s broader efforts to strengthen educational cooperation and foster closer ties with Ghana.

The EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Irchad Razaaly, during his pre-departure event organised together with German International Development Cooperation (GIZ) and the Ghanaian-European Centre yesterday in Accra, applauded the initiative, reiterating the EU’s and its Member States’ commitment to educational mobility,

“For close to four decades, more than 2,000 talented and develop­ment-minded Ghanaians have studied in Europe due to the Eras­mus scholarships with thousands others accessing EU’s mobility and academic exchange programmes.”

He added that this scholarship programme had been possible because the European Union firmly believes that the challenges facing Ghana and the world can best be addressed by innovative individuals equipped with knowledge, fresh perspectives, and global networks.

Mr Razaaly stressed that Erasmus is more than a scholarship – it is an exchange of ideas, skills, and cultures, and an investment in the shared academic and professional future of both Ghana and Europe.

“This programme is not just about education. It is a testament to the EU’s commitment to global partnerships and mutual under­standing,” he mentioned.

He encouraged the students to share Ghana’s culture, cuisine, and values during their time abroad.

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Apaak, who repre­sented the Minister for Education, urged the students to seize this opportunity to not only transform their own lives but to return home and contribute meaningfully to national development.

“You are not just students; you are future leaders and agents of change,” he stated, reflecting on his own academic journey in Europe and the challenges he overcame.

The Minister for Youth Devel­opment and Empowerment, Mr George Opare Addo, addressed the gathering and emphasised that the Erasmus Mundus initiative aligns with Ghana’s broader vision to build a knowledge-based economy through international collaboration.

“This scholarship is more than an academic opportunity—it is a strategic national investment,” he noted.

He urged the awardees to return to Ghana after their studies and ap­ply their expertise to address local challenges, particularly in areas such as education, innovation, public ser­vice, and sustainable development.

Also a representative from the African Students and Alumni Forum (ASAF), Mr Alexis Gbeck­or-Kove, encouraged scholars to join the platform upon arrival in Europe.

ASAF, supported by the EU, connects African graduates and promotes inclusive development across the continent.

The Erasmus Mundus scholar­ship covers tuition, travel, insur­ance, and a monthly stipend. It is widely regarded as one of the EU’s flagship educational exchange initiatives.

The students, who were selected from a highly competitive pool of thousands of applicants, are set to pursue postgraduate studies across various European universities this academic year.

BY RAYMOND APPIAH AMPONSAH