Execute road projects in Sissala areas …govt urged

The Sissala Youth Forum has called on the government to expedite the implementation of critical road infrastructure projects earmarked for the Sissala area in the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review.

In a press release signed by Sidiki Mumuni, National President, and Shakuul Saani Chiraa, Deputy Secretary, the group described the renewed focus on roads as a long-overdue opportunity to reverse years of developmental neglect.

Comprising youth from Sissala East, Sissala West, Lambussie, and Wa East, the Forum warmly welcomed President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to address­ing the persistent road deficits in the Upper West Region.

They commended the inclusion of strategic road interventions in the 2025 budget as a significant policy shift and a potential turning point in the region’s infrastructure development.

“Since the inception of the Fourth Republic, poor road network have stifled econom­ic growth, hindered access to essential services and discouraged investment in our area,” the state­ment regretted.

“We are, therefore, deeply encouraged by the government’s visible efforts to prioritise the construction and rehabilitation of critical roads”. The statement added.

The Sissala Youth maintained that good roads are not just a con­venience, but a transformative tool for regional development.

They stressed that effective road networks would unlock the economic potential of the area boosting agriculture, trade, and investment while improving access to healthcare, education, and other social services.

They, however, urged the gov­ernment to ensure that the budget allocations do not remain mere rhetoric but are executed swiftly, efficiently, and sustainably.

“We expect these interventions to move beyond paper and become visible realities that impact lives on the ground,” the statement added.

The Sissala area, which bor­ders Burkina Faso and Togo, is predominantly agrarian and widely recognised as one of Ghana’s larg­est maize-producing zones.

However, the region has long been plagued by deplorable roads, making it difficult for farmers to transport farm produce to market centres.

The Sissala area is expected to benefit from several key projects, including the Rehabilitation of the Wa–Han Road, Upgrading of the Tumu–Hamile Road, and Up­grading of the Tumu–Han-Lawra Road and Reconstruction of the Navrongo–Tumu Road.

The Youth Forum further called on stakeholders, traditional leaders, political actors, and residents to lend their full support to these development efforts.

“The collective progress of the Sissala area and Ghana as a whole depends on our unity and vigilance in ensuring that these projects are fully delivered,” the statement concluded.

