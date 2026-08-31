FDA seizes unregistered cigarette-shaped candy in Accra

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), in collaboration with the National Security, has seized quantities of unregistered cigarette-shaped candy being sold in the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra.

The product, branded as Cigarette Rod Lollipop, was seized during a crackdown on its sale over the weekend.

The FDA reports that the key suspect involved in the sale has been arrested and is in police custody pending investigations into the importation, distribution and sale of the product.

The Authority cautioned that the Cigarette Rod Lollipop is not registered with the FDA, meaning its composition is unknown and could pose a public health risk to consumers.

It further warned that the cigarette-shaped design of the candy could encourage children who use it to develop an interest in smoking.

According to the FDA, this could undermine efforts to discourage smoking, particularly among young people.

The Authority has therefore advised the public not to purchase or use the product under any circumstances.

The FDA reminded the public that under Section 97(1) of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), it is an offence to manufacture, import, export, distribute, sell or supply food unless it has been registered by the Authority.

It noted that the Cigarette Rod Lollipop falls under the category of food products.

The FDA has urged anyone who has information about individuals selling the product or other suspected unregistered products to report them to the Authority.

It appealed to persons who have the product in stock to immediately contact the FDA or submit it to the nearest FDA office.

Information leading to the arrest of the importer or other persons behind the importation and distribution of the product, the FDA added, will be treated confidentially and rewarded.

By: Jacob Aggrey