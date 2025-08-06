 Foreign Affairs launches Made-in-Ghana Bazaar

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday launched the 4th Made-in-Ghana Bazaar in Accra aimed at promoting Ghanaian products and services globally through strategic economic diplomacy, as well as connecting Ghanaian producers with consumers, investors, diplomats, and foreign buyers.
Slated for September 5 to 7 at the Accra International Conference Centre, the flagship initiative would be held on the theme: ‘Championing Economic Diplomacy: Connecting Producers, Markets and Opportunities.’
Organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI), Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), Ghana Trade Fair Company, and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the event is expected to attract hundreds of exhibitors, with product categories ranging from agro-processing, textiles and fashion, to cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, handicrafts, and digital innovations.
Speaking at the media launch, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the bazaar was part of the country’s broader economic diplomacy agenda, carefully designed to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and enhance the country’s export of non-traditional goods.
“We are not merely talking about Made-in-Ghana; we are institutionalising it through bold reforms and strategic action,” he said.
Touching on the theme, Mr Ablakwa stated that it aligned with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision to build a self-reliant, industrialised, and globally competitive Ghana.
He also noted that the Ministry was committed to deepening Ghana’s commercial engagements globally and turning the Made-in- Ghana vision into a sustainable economic engine, assuring that this year’s edition would be carefully curated to offer exhibitors maximum outcomes and visibility for export.
Mr Ablakwa also outlined five new policy measures by his Ministry to demonstrate its commitment to the Made-in-Ghana agenda.
They include the introduction of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for ambassadors, with a specific focus on promoting Ghanaian products; compulsory promotion of Made-in-Ghana goods at all National Day events that would be hosted by Ghana’s diplomatic missions; and the exclusive serving of Made-in-Ghana food at official state events.
Mr Ablakwa added that all humanitarian donations made by the Ministry would henceforth consist only of Made-in-Ghana products.
He also announced a procurement policy directive, prioritising Ghanaian suppliers in the Ministry’s contracting processes, for which suppliers were advised to take advantage of. “Every procurement we make starts with the question, do we have a Ghanaian company with the capacity to deliver? If yes, then the job stays here,” he asserted.
Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Mr Simon Madjie, said the initiative aligned with his outfit’s vision to push Ghana’s 24-hour economy and connect Made-in- Ghana goods to markets across the continent and beyond.
The CEO of Ghana Trade Fair Company, Ms Naa Amerley Bamba, said promoting Made-in-Ghana goods was not just patriotic, but also strategic in supporting the government’s mission in making the Ghanaian economy self-reliant.
The First Vice President, GNCCI, Ms Emelia Assiakwa, indicated that the private sector was ready to make the bazaar a success since it aligned with GNCCI’s vision of advancing economic diplomacy and boosting the country’s non-traditional exports.
To this end, the partners applauded the Ministry for its efforts in enhancing the country’s economic diplomacy and pledged their support to the success of the bazaar.
BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA