Foreign Affairs Ministry announces scholarships for training and tertiary education

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced the availability of scholarships for Ghanaians to pursue capacity building training programmes and tertiary education in different fields of study.

In a public notice issued on September 30, 2025, the Ministry explained that the scholarships were secured through its diplomatic engagements with partner countries.

They stated that the opportunities are aimed at helping citizens acquire new skills and further their education.

According to the statement, information and application links for the short-term training programmes have been made available on the Ministry’s website.

In addition, the ministry mentioned that scholarships for tertiary education offered by partner countries are forwarded to the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat to be awarded to qualified applicants.

The Ministry advised interested Ghanaians to visit its website or contact the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat for details on how to apply.

The statement also cautioned citizens not to deal with middlemen or unofficial sources when seeking these opportunities, as the Ministry and the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat remain the only official channels.

The Ministry assured the public of its continued commitment to providing quality services and creating more opportunities for skills development and education.

By: Jacob Aggrey