Former Arsenal star Thomas Partey charged with rape
Former Arsenal and Ghanaian International, Thomas Partey has been charged with rape by the Metropolitan Police Service.
The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge a man after a file of evidence was submitted by detectives.
The Met has issued a charge and requisition to Thomas Partey, 32 (13/06/1992), of Hertfordshire, in connection with the following offences: Five counts of rape, One count of sexual assault.
Offences alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022.