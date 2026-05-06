UPSA to host 9th Mini GUSA Games from May 5

The University of Professional Studies, (UPSA) Accra, will host the 9th Mini Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games from May 5 – 15, 2026.

The biennial competition will bring together student-athletes from 14 public universities across the country under the theme: ‘Integrating University Sports with Academic Professionalism.’

Events scheduled for the games include athletics, 3×3 basketball, football, volleyball, tennis, table tennis and badminton.

A statement by GUSA said the Mini Games remain a key platform for identifying and nurturing sporting talent that go on to represent Ghana at regional and international levels, while promoting unity, healthy lifestyles and youth engagement among university students.

“The Mini GUSA Games remain a cornerstone of university sports development in Ghana,” Mr Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, President of GUSA said in the statement, adding that the competition showcases student-athletes’ potential while reinforcing discipline, teamwork and academic excellence.

The statement also acknowledged sponsorship support from Fenaam Industries, producers of Peeva beverages, and Ekow Nunoo Enterprise.

UPSA, hosting the event for the first time, would be hoping to deliver a well-organised competition that blends sporting excellence with academic professionalism. –GNA

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