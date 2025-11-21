GES secures financial clearance to pay salaries of 6,249 teachers

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has received financial clearance to begin paying the salaries of 6,249 teachers who were recruited in 2024.

The announcement, contained in a GES statement dated 16th October 2025, explained that the approval will allow the Service to complete all necessary steps to put the affected teachers on the government payroll.

According to the GES, the clearance is valid until 31st December 2025, but management has assured that all the teachers will be placed on the mechanised payroll early enough to receive their salaries for November 2025.

Management thanked the teachers for their patience and commitment, and said it remains focused on ensuring timely and accurate payment of salaries across the Service.

By: Jacob Aggrey