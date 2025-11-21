GFA disburses GH¢300,000 to RFAs

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released GH¢300,000 to Regional Football Associations (RFAs) to support the payment of officiating fees for the 2025/26 football season. The financial support was aimed at easing the long-standing burden of refereeing costs for clubs participating in regional competitions.

The allocation was made with careful consideration of key factors, including the number of clubs in each region, the total number of matches scheduled, and the overall cost of refereeing in each jurisdiction. This approach was adopted to ensure fairness and equity in the distribution of funds.

The Greater Accra RFA received GH¢50,000, reflecting its larger number of clubs and higher match volume. All other regions, except Upper East and Upper West, received GH¢30,000 each. The Upper East and Upper West RFAs were allocated GH¢20,000 apiece.

RFAs, along with their District Football Associations (DFAs), oversee competitions involving Division Two, Division Three, Regional Women’s Division One, and Colts U13, U15, and U17 leagues. Clubs in these divisions have historically struggled with the cost of officiating fees, making the GFA’s support a timely intervention.

