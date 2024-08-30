GFA to announce first batch of full-time referees
In a groundbreaking move for Ghana football, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to announce the first batch of professional referees who will be employed on a full-time basis.
This historic development was revealed by the GFA President, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, at the 30th Ordinary Congress of the association, held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence atPrampram on Tuesday.
The initial batch will consist of five male and five female referees, marking the first time that referees in Ghana will be engaged as full-time professionals. This initiative is part of the GFA’s broader strategy to enhance the quality and professionalism of officiating in Ghana football.
Mr Simeon-Okraku emphasised that the move was crucial for the development of football in the country, as it will allow referees to focus entirely on their duties without the distraction of other occupations.
“This is a significant step in our efforts to professionalise all aspects of football in Ghana. By employing referees on a full-time basis, we are ensuring that they have the time, resources, and support needed to perform at the highest level,” he stated.