GFA to announce first batch of full-time referees

In a groundbreaking move for Ghana football, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to announce the first batch of professional referees who will be em­ployed on a full-time basis.

This historic development was revealed by the GFA President, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, at the 30th Ordinary Congress of the association, held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence atPrampram on Tuesday.

The initial batch will consist of five male and five female referees, marking the first time that referees in Ghana will be engaged as full-time professionals. This initiative is part of the GFA’s broader strategy to enhance the quality and professional­ism of officiating in Ghana football.

Mr Simeon-Okraku em­phasised that the move was crucial for the development of football in the country, as it will allow referees to focus entirely on their duties with­out the distraction of other occupations.

“This is a significant step in our efforts to profession­alise all aspects of football in Ghana. By employing ref­erees on a full-time basis, we are ensuring that they have the time, resources, and sup­port needed to perform at the highest level,” he stated.