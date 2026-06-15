GH¢76m released for Black Stars World Cup campaign

The Government, through the Ministry of Finance, has authorised the release of GH¢76 million to support the senior national men’s football team, the Black Stars.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesperson and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, said the financial commitment was divided into two key disbursement to ensure the team’s successful participation at the 2026 FIFA World, currently underway in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With regard to advance for World Cup preparations and group stages, the statement said the Government released GH₵58 million, which was the cedi equivalent of US $5,000,000.00, as an advance payment to facilitate preparations and cover the costs associated with the team’s participation at the group stages of the World Cup.

It said this proactive funding underscores the government’s commitment to providing the team with the resources it needed to compete at the highest level and make the nation proud on the global stage.

Touching on Settlement of Outstanding Qualification Bonuses, the statement said additionally, the Government had released GH₵17 million, the cedi equivalent of US $1,488,000.00, for the settlement of outstanding bonuses owed to the team.

The statement said these payments were in fulfilment of the performance-based agreement established during the qualifying series.

It said under that arrangement, the team received 50 per cent of their bonus during the qualifiers, with the remaining 50 per cent contingent on successful qualification for the tournament.

It noted that the Government remains steadfast in its support for the Black Stars and the development of sports in the country.

“We believe this timely release of funds will provide the stability and motivation needed for the technical team and players to focus on their core mandate: delivering success for the people of Ghana,” it stated.

“We call on all Ghanaians to continue to offer their unwavering support to the Black Stars as they embark on this prestigious journey to the World Cup.” –GNA

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