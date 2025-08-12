Ghana Police arrests 7 suspects in connection with fuel tanker robbery

The Accra Regional Police Command has announced the arrest of seven people in connection with the robbery and hijacking of a fuel tanker loaded with 5,400 litres of fuel at Teacher Mante, near Suhum in the Eastern Region.

In a statement, the police said the incident occurred on August 6, 2025, when the suspects, travelling in a green pickup truck, blocked the tanker with registration number GT 2493-20 and forcibly took control of it.

The statement added that the driver and his mate were handcuffed and placed in the pickup while two suspects drove the tanker away.

According to the police, the pickup was intercepted in the Accra Region the next day, and the victims were rescued.

The statement said one suspect, identified as Christian Bortey Bernard, was arrested after a chase.

The police indicated that further intelligence led officers to a fuel station at Asikwa Junction near Bunso, where the stolen tanker was found alongside another fuel tanker with registration number GN 804-13.

Six more suspects, Mark Abito, 34; Shaibu Adams, 27; Awini Ibrahim, 25; Muniru Ayeba, 19; Banabas Atiga, 26; and Abdullah Ganiu, 32 were arrested.

Two fuel tankers, a pumping machine, and a Golf car with registration number GW 5185-Z were also impounded.

The police said the suspects are in custody and assisting with investigations.

They urged the public, especially drivers and transport operators, to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

The statement further warned that individuals and groups involved in crime would be pursued, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

By: Jacob Aggrey