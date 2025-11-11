Ghana records 28,000 deaths annually due to air pollution —NGO

THE country records an estimated 28,000 deaths annually as a result of air pollution, the Director of Infinity 970, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Mr Emmanuel Lamptey, has stated.

According to him, air pollution poses serious health risks comparable to deadly diseases such as malaria and HIV.

Speaking at a community sensitisation programme on pollution held under the theme: ‘Empowering Communities through Education and Interaction,’ in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Lamptey cautioned that the impact of air pollution on public health could be devastating if not addressed through collective efforts and policy interventions.

The campaign, being organised in schools, markets, transport hubs, and local assemblies, is meant to educate the public on air quality and environmental health.

“Air pollution is killing silently. When you pollute the air, particles drop, choke your lungs, and then you die,” he warned.

Mr Lamptey urged Ghanaians to stop the burning of rubbish, avoid exposure to dusty roads, and reduce vehicle emissions.

“Sprinkling water on dusty compounds, proper waste disposal, and planting trees can make a real difference. We must act now before it gets out of hand,” Mr Lamptey noted.

The Municipal Environmental Health Officer for Ayawaso East, Mr Ibrahim Abass, urged the public to desist from the indiscriminate burning of refuse. He called on households and businesses to register with accredited waste contractors as part of efforts to reduce pollution and safeguard public health.

The Basic School Coordinator for the Ayawaso East Municipal Education Directorate, Ms Amina Awudu, stated that although some schools were segregating plastics, papers, and rubber waste, the collection was irregular. She added that dust from unpaved compounds was another major concern, especially for the health of children who played in those environments.

BY EUGENE AMPIAW

