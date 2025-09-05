Ghana to host maiden AfCFTA Student Congress in December

Ghana will in the last quarter of the year host the first African Continental Free Trade Area (Af­CFTA) Student Congress in Accra.

The objective of the programme is to educate students on the continental trade agreement and create awareness of its benefits and opportunities.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Information Services Department and the National Technical Working Committee (NTWC) after the a three-day meeting of the NTWC on the Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference (GITFiC) Agenda 2031, which ended last Thursday in Accra.

The congress forms part of the six-year Agenda 2031 frame­work designed to advance Africa’s role in the Global Debt Initiative (GDI) and strengthen AfCFTA implementation support through curriculum adoption, student clubs, youth sensitisation, and academic congresses.

The NTWC meeting, held from August 26 to 29 at the National AfCFTA Coordinating Office, brought together key state insti­tutions, including the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Ghana, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Information Services Department, and GITFiC.

Chaired by Mr Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFiC, and co-chaired by Dr Michael Kusi Appiah, Assistant Director of Research at NDPC, the meeting also reviewed progress on operationalising Agenda 2031. Members adopted the name Na­tional Technical Working Commit­tee to reflect inclusive participation of ministries, departments and agencies.

The committee confirmed that four years of Agenda 2031 have al­ready been integrated into Ghana’s national development plan through the NDPC. It also reviewed docu­ments including the GDI Position Paper, the 8th GITFiC Conference Communiqué, MOTAI review, and NDPC review.

A Terms of Reference was agreed upon to guide operations, align institutional responsibilities, and ensure coordinated action. Members further discussed finan­cial and logistical considerations as well as advocacy strategies to boost Ghana’s role within Africa and the wider Global South.

The NTWC reaffirmed its commitment to deliver high-level impact, enhance collaboration and maintain continuous engage­ment through a dedicated digital platform.

The outcomes of the meeting will be submitted to the Office of the President as part of Ghana’s strategic roadmap to advance debt reforms, trade integration and eco­nomic diplomacy across Africa.

The NTWC also announced that Accra will host the 2nd Global Debt Initiative Dialogue alongside the 9th GITFiC Conference in December.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE