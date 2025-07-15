Ghana’s Parliament holds orientation workshop to boost transparency and accountability

The Parliament of Ghana, in collaboration with Transparency International (TI) Ghana, has held an orientation workshop for Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Caucus.

The session focused on promoting the principles of open governance and Beneficial Ownership Transparency (BOT).

The workshop offered an in-depth presentation of the global and national context of the OGP initiative, highlighting key aspects of Ghana’s 5th OGP National Action Plan (2023–2027).

MPs were also briefed on the current state of BOT in Ghana, with a special focus on Parliament’s critical role in advancing its implementation.

Ghana joined the OGP in 2011 and has since remained committed to deepening transparency and accountability across governance structures.

A major highlight of the workshop was the country’s renewed focus on implementing the BOT, a mechanism designed to tackle illicit financial flows, corruption, and tax evasion, within the framework of its second National Action Plan. This includes efforts to enhance open contracting processes.

The orientation is part of Parliament’s broader strategy to strengthen democratic governance, promote inclusive policymaking, and deliver measurable outcomes of public interest.

Participants left the workshop with a strengthened resolve to champion the ideals of open government.

Members of the OGP Caucus reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring effective parliamentary oversight in the implementation of Ghana’s National Action Plan, further reinforcing the country’s leadership role in transparency reforms.

Speaker Urges APF to Resolve Internal Challenges Through Established Mechanisms and Processes

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called on the Assemblée Parlementaire de la Francophonie (APF) to resolve its internal challenges through established mechanisms and processes, stressing that doing so will strengthen the organization’s unity and effectiveness.

He made this call when he addressed the 50th Session of the APF. The Speaker emphasized the need for the APF to remain focused on its core objectives and uphold its foundational values, particularly in times of internal disagreements.

Speaker Bagbin reiterated that the APF’s continued relevance depends on its ability to deal with internal matters transparently and decisively, while maintaining mutual respect among its members.

He noted that the strength of the Francophone community lies in its diversity and collective commitment to democratic values.

He also took the opportunity to commend the APF for promoting peace, dialogue, and cooperation across member states, and pledged Ghana’s continued support towards the advancement of the Francophone ideals.