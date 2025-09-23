GLICO donates GH¢100,000 to GAF

GLICO General Insur­ance Company Limited on Friday donated GH¢100, 000 to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in honour of the gallant officers who died in the tragic helicopter crash on August 6 while in line of duty.

Speaking at the presentation in Accra, the Managing Director of GLICO, Mr Andrew Acham­pong-Kyei, reaffirmed the com­pany’s deep-rooted relationship with the GAF, which dates back to the early 1990s.

He noted that although mil­itary personnel were once con­sidered too high-risk to insure, GLICO took steps to create bespoke products that addressed their specific needs.

“In total, we have paid out over GH¢2 million in insurance claims to support both insured and uninsured families of the fallen,” Mr Achampong-Kyei revealed.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of GAF the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, expressed profound apprecia­tion to GLICO, describing the gesture as further evidence of the company’s longstanding partnership with the military.

“We are extremely grateful for this support, often, support is strongest in the immediate after­math of a tragedy, but GLICO has demonstrated consistent commitment. Your continued goodwill is a reminder of the importance of enduring partner­ships,” he said.

CDS Agyapong therefore, called for a national shift in attitudes towards insurance, stressing that resilience in the face of disaster is only possible when protective systems are in place.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q