GNCCI calls for pro-business reforms, policies for growth of local businesses

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has called on the government to use the 2025 Budget to initiate policies and incentives that sim­ulate private sector growth as a platform to reset the economy.

Mr Stephane Miezan, Presi­dent, GNCCI, said, “We call for closer collaboration between the government and the GNCCI to ensure policies and tax reforms foster a business-friendly environ­ment.”

The President was speaking at the inauguration and swearing in ceremony of 80 Members of the National Council for the Chamber in Accra.

The Members took the Oath of Office and Oath of Secrecy administrated by Justice Evelyn Mensah, a Judge of the Circuit

The newly inaugurated national council chaired by the President of the chamber is to steer the affairs of the GNCCI for a year, promote the interests of its members and advocate a conducive business environment.

It is made up of accomplished and experienced business leaders.

He said the Chamber was com­mitted to working with the govern­ment to support its initiatives, par­ticularly the 2024-hour economy agenda, adding the Chamber was open for further engagements and discussions

He also called for pro-busi­ness reforms and policies in the upcoming 2025 National Budget to support the country’s private sector.

Moreover, he noted that immediate fiscal measures were essential to relieve the mounting pressures on Ghanaian businesses and ensure their continued growth and sustainability.

He stated that the private sector had experienced significant economic difficulties over the past decade due to lack of fiscal disci­pline, high fiscal liabilities from the financial and energy sectors, and expensive fiscal response to global shocks. —GNA