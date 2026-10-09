GNFS delegation visits injured firefighter in Koforidua

A delegation from the National Headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has visited Station Officer II James Atuahene, who sustained injuries during a fire incident in Koforidua.

The visit was on behalf of the Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong.

The delegation was led by the Acting Director of Health Services, ACFO II Mary Blankson, and included the Eastern Regional Fire Officer 2IC, DOI George Korda, and other senior officials.

The team conveyed the Chief Fire Officer’s well wishes to the injured officer and presented financial support to aid his medical care and recovery.

The gesture, according to the Service, reaffirms its commitment to the welfare of personnel who get injured in the line of duty.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme