Gold Stars, Hearts of Oak suffer dramatic stoppage-time defeats…as Medeama humiliate Kotoko

A DRAMATIC late strike from Benjamin Kwarteng secured a thrilling 1-0 victory for Vision FC over Hearts of Oak in the Premier League on Saturday in Tema.

Just as the contest seemed destined to end in a goalless draw, Kwarteng rose to the occasion in the 90+5th minute, delivering a decisive blow that sent the home fans at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex into rapturous celebration.

The match was a tightly contested affair, with both sides evenly matched but Vision looked the more threatening of the two, registering the clearer attempts on goal.

As the clock ticked down and a stalemate loomed, the game burst into life in stoppage time. Kwarteng’s late intervention not only broke the deadlock but also handed Vision a crucial three points in front of their home supporters.

The victory extends Vision’s unbeaten home run to five matches, reinforcing their steady climb away from the relegation zone and solidifying their mid-table standing.

For Hearts of Oak, the defeat is a setback in their title pursuit. They remain third on the table with 46 points, now five behind league leaders Gold Stars, who also failed to win on Friday.

The leaders fell 2-1 to Aduana FC in their game on Friday at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park, courtesy a dramatic stoppage-time penalty.

A tightly contested first half offered little in terms of clear chances, with both sides struggling to find rhythm in the final third. The breakthrough eventually came in the 59th minute when Benjamin Tsivanyo produced a composed finish to give the hosts a deserved lead.

The Ogya Boys looked on course to secure victory, but the league leaders responded with determination. With 11 minutes remaining, Razack Sanou capitalised on a defensive lapse to level the score, setting up a tense finale.

Deep into stoppage time, Aduana were awarded a crucial penalty, and Emmanuel Marfo kept his composure to convert from the spot, sealing a vital win for the home side.

At the TnA Stadium, Medeama SC reclaimed the top spot after humiliating Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their Match day 29 encounter.

Medeama SC opened a 3–0 lead in the first half, leaving the Porcupine Warriors with a tall mountain to climb.

Medeama increased the tally with the fourth goal in the 55th minute, making Kotoko’s title chances impossible.

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