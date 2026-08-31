GoldBod concerns are about implementation, not individuals- Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has denied that his concerns over the GoldBod and the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme are aimed at any particular individual.

He explained that his criticism has always been directed at the institution and the way the programme is being implemented, rather than at any person.

“I have never, on any occasion, mentioned anyone’s name. I have always been talking about the GoldBod institution,” Mr Afenyo Markin stated.

He made these remarks today during a press briefing August 31, 2026,Speaking to when cultural troupes from Winneba visited his residence in Accra

the Minority’s position is that although the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme is a good initiative, its implementation has created challenges that need to be examined.

He described the programme as an initiative introduced under former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to use Ghana’s gold resources to help stabilise the economy.

Mr Afenyo Markin maintained that the Minority supports the idea but is concerned about what he described as losses arising from its implementation.

He referenced concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding losses associated with the programme, arguing that such issues should be properly investigated.

He therefore rejected suggestions that the matter had become a personal attack.

“We need to elevate the conversation so that it doesn’t become a personality contest,” he added.

Responding to arguments that the reported losses could instead be exchange rate losses on the Bank of Ghana’s own accounts and that the central bank was following international best practices, Mr Afenyo Markin called for patience.

He indicated that the planned parliamentary probe would provide an opportunity for all sides to present their positions and establish the facts.

“When October comes and we start the discussion, wherever the truth is, we will all get to know,” he stated.

By: Jacob Aggrey