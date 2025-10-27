Government is going through processes to secure bonuses for Black Queens- Sports Minister

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has admitted that the government owes the Black Queens bonuses amid their boycott.

The minister has, however, stated that processes have already been instituted by the government to fulfill the arrears owed.

In an interview with the media, he explained that the arrears stemmed from the fact that the huge estimates for accommodation were removed during the planning process.

According to him, this led the leadership of the association to resort to using money meant for the group stage bonuses to pay for accommodation.

He assured the Queens that no matter how long it took, the government always honours its payment commitments.

According to the minister, in the course of his interactions with the players, they asked for a timeline for payment, but he indicated that it depended on many factors and he could not give a definite day.

The minister decried the situation saying that the implications of their decision could lead to a ban on the team and taint the records and public image of the players in the long run.

He clarified that he never asked the players to boycott training if they wished. However, he believed it might have been a communication gap.

He said when it comes to the management of Ghana’s football, stakeholders need serious discourse to fix the lapses.

“Ghana was nearly banned because of our pitches. We can’t continue like this,” Kofi Adams lamented.

By: Jacob Aggrey