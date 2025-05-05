Hearts, Kotoko split points

Accra Hearts of Oak and arch-rivals, Asante Kotoko, played a goalless encounter in their Ghana Premier League match day 30 game at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

The match, the 116th between the two sides, had significant implications for their respective campaigns, with four games remaining.

The game began with players and fans from both sides reading out commemorative messages ahead of the 24th anniversary of the May 9 disaster, which falls on Friday, May 9.

A minute silence was also observed for the 127 souls who lost their lives on that fateful day in 2001.

Both teams came with contrasting fortunes. While Hearts of Oak remained in contention for a top four finish, Kotoko, sitting fourth on the table with 50 points, aimed to close the gap on the leaders, Gold Stars.

Kotoko started stronger, with Samba O’Neil having the first attempt on goal with a header that flew over the bar.

The Phobians gradually warmed up into the game, and in the 32nd minute, Konadu Yiadom was a shade late as he missed Stephen Appiah Asare’s corner kick.

In the 47th minute, Appiah Asare forced a one-handed save from goalkeeper Mohammed Camara, in goal for Kotoko, when he came face to face with him. A minute later, substitute Saaka Dauda’s strike on goal missed Benjamin Asare’s post by inches.

Both Hearts coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, and his counterpart, Abdul Karim Zito, introduced fresh legs in the second half but their efforts did not yield any result.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY