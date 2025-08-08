Helicopter Crash: President leads flower-laying  …3-day mourning for victims begin

President John Dra­mani Mahama, yester­day led a flower-laying ceremony for the eight persons who perished in the horrific helicopter crash on Wednesday.

He was joined by the Vice Presi­dent, Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, the National Chairman of the governing NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, other senior government officials, families of the deceased and the top hierarchy of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The departed souls

The solemn ceremony marked the commencement of a three-day nation­al mourning of the victims.

It was held at the Ceremonial Garden in front of the Presidency in Accra.

One after the other, the dignitaries placed the flowers in front of a banner embossed with the images of all eight victims.

Mostly clad in black, some of them could not hold back their tears as they were overtaken by the emotions of the quite reverence that clouded the venue.

The laying of flowers and the period of mourning for the eight would continue today and end tomorrow with an “Evening of Reflections and Memorials.”

The eight, onboard a Z9 helicopter operated by the Ghana Air Force, died in the crash in the Adansi area in the Ashanti Region en route to Obuasi.

They were Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Moham­med, MP, Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Also confirmed dead were the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru, and Dr Samuel Sarpong, the Second National Vice Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress and a former Ashanti Regional Minister.

The rest were Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Coordinator and a former NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Obuasi East Constituency, Squadron Leader, Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Mane Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Flags have also been directed to fly at half-mast until further notice as the nation mourns its fallen heroes

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI