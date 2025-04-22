Help assembly achieve it development goals …new members urged

Government ap­pointees serving on the fourth assembly of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) have been urged to use their expertise to help the assembly achieve its development goals.

The Presiding Member (PM) for LaDMA, Emmanuel Nyarko Baah, made the call at short swearing-in ceremony of five new appointees of the assembly at La on Monday.

According Mr Baah, the inclusion of the appointees was very critical to the decision making process of the assem­bly, adding that their presence in addition to the elected assembly members would help the assembly attain its two-thirds majority during meetings.

“You were appointed be­cause of your vast expertise so you cannot sit down with us at meetings without sharing your knowledge on how best the assembly could attain its devel­opmental goals” he said.

The PM pleaded with the appointees to work closely with all assembly members in their respective electoral areas to offer prompt suggestions on urgent developmental matters in the area.

“You are assembly members without electoral area but with the oversight responsibilities and powers over all the 10 electoral areas in the municipality, you are to offer suggestions on sensitive matters that needs urgent atten­tion” he said.

Mr Baah aslo stated that the assembly is planning a training workshop for the appointees in order to help them come to speed on their daily activities as members of the assembly.

On behalf of the Appointees, Francis Ken Kofi Anderson ex­pressed their appreciation to the President for the appointment and pledged to discharge their duties effectively for the benefit of the communities at La.

The appointees, who were made up of three male and two female, were sworn in by the La District Court Magistrate, Justice Adwoa D. Asumadu-Sekye.

They are Ms Karen Naa Dro­mo Barnes Asare, Ms Augustina Abbey, Miyemliniaba Nii Adjei Asua Qweeni, Mr Francis Ken Kofi Anderson and Mr John Nartey Doku.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON