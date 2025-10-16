Hopeson Adorye invites Ghanaians to join new United Party

A leading member of the newly rebranded United Party, also known as UP, Hopeson Adorye, has called on Ghanaians who feel dejected or oppressed in politics to join the new party, describing it as a better political home for all.

He made these remarks at the launch and rebranding of the Movement for Change into the United Party (UP) at the Coconut Grove Hotel in Accra on Thursday, October 16.

Mr. Adorye explained that the party was fully ready to serve as an alternative political force to address Ghana’s challenges.

He noted that the UP leadership was focused and determined to change the country’s political structure and bring meaningful transformation.

He stated that the party’s vision was to build a united Ghana, stressing that without unity, the nation could not make real progress.

According to him, the mission of the UP was to create a prosperous country where every citizen could provide for themselves and their families.

Mr. Adorye emphasised that the new party was not formed to destroy any existing political organization but to contest and win elections to bring about the needed change.

He expressed confidence that many Ghanaians from different political backgrounds, including those dissatisfied with their current parties, would join UP+ because of its values and inclusive ideology.

He added that the party was building its structures from the grassroots and hoped to complete them by the end of the year as part of efforts to strengthen its national presence.

The Founder of the United Party (UP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, also addressed the gathering and reflected on the transformation of the Movement for Change into the UP+.

He explained that the rebranding marked a new phase of political renewal, symbolized by the monarch butterfly in the party’s logo, which represents transformation, resilience, and endurance.

Mr. Kyerematen noted that the colors of the party yellow, black, and white stood for Ghana’s gold resources, the black star of Africa, and purity, respectively.

He stated that the UP stands for ethical leadership, integrity, and unity, adding that many of its members entered politics to serve the nation, not for personal gain.

He revealed that the party’s Great Transformational Plan (GTP), which has received global recognition, would guide the UP+ government when elected.

“The plan is designed to stabilize the economy, reduce the national debt, and promote industrial growth through ten strategic anchor industries” he added.

He explained that the health policy would emphasize preventive care, community-based services, and the inclusion of traditional and herbal medicine, which many Ghanaians rely on.

Mr. Kyerematen further stated that the UP would promote a strong Pan African agenda, explaining that Ghana’s prosperity must be tied to the wellbeing of the entire continent.

He noted that the party believes in Ghana first, and its policies were anchored on uniting the country and restoring hope in national development.

