IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno alive and well – Police dispels death rumours

The Ghana Police Service has dispelled rumours making rounds that the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno has passed on.

Accordibg to the police in a statement their attention has been drawn to some speculation that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno is deceased.

” We wish to categorically state that these reports are false.

The IGP is alive and well and going about his duties as expected,” they stated.

They urged the officers, family members, loved ones, and the general public to disregard these reports.

“We would like to caution persons behind these malicious, insensitive, and reckless claims to note that disinformation constitutes an offense and perpetrators will be brought to justice when identified,” the statement concluded

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme