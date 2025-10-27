Rawlings family opens book of condolence for late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The family of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has announced that it will receive condolence visits from the public on weekdays until further notice.

In a statement issued from the office of former President Jerry John Rawlings on Monday, October 27, 2025, the Agyeman-Rawlings and allied families said no condolence visits will be accepted on weekends.

The family encouraged individuals, groups, and institutions who wish to pay their respects to schedule appointments by calling.

The statement invited the public to share tributes, photographs, and videos in memory of the late First Lady.