Invest more in tourism – We-Connect Travels

The government has been called upon to increase investment in Ghana’s tourism sector in order to make it more attractive to people in the diaspora, and generate substantial revenue for national development.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of We-Connect Group, a travel and tour agency, Mr Victor Ahina­si, indicated that Ghana had a rich history and culture to the extent that, if properly preserved and marketed, it could significantly boost the economy.

Mr Ahinasi urged the govern­ment to renovate worn-out colo­nial-era castles and other historic sites that had been abandoned, arguing that these landmarks play a crucial role in telling Ghana’s story to the world.

He stressed the need for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to prioritise policies that safeguard and promote Ghana’s cultural and historical heritage.

“Let us bring back Ghana’s historic events to life and enrich our tourism industry,” he said.

He mentioned that before colo­nial rule, Ghana had a deep-rooted history that should not be neglected and cautioned that failure to pre­serve and promote these historical sites could lead to a gradual erosion of the country’s identity while depriving it of a major source of revenue.

Mr Ahinasi pointed to the success of countries like Rwanda in leveraging tourism for national de­velopment, urging Ghana to adopt similar strategies.

He also noted that with the right policies and investment, Gha­na could attract tourists from all over the world and increase foreign exchange earnings.

He further called on the govern­ment to establish a structured or­ganisational system with dedicated personnel managing various tourist sites, ensuring they are well-main­tained, monetised, and marketed effectively.

“Neglecting potential reve­nue-generating tourist sites will not only make the country lose its identity gradually but also make it miss out on significant revenue,” he warned.

Additionally, Mr Ahinasi raised concerns about the activities of fraudulent travel agents who deceive unsuspecting individuals with false promises of securing visas.

He advised the public to be cautious when dealing with such individuals, stressing that visa issu­ance is solely the responsibility of embassies, not travel agencies.

“Any agent who promises you of getting you a visa cannot be trusted. We can only take you through the processes of acquiring it by guiding you through docu­mentation and other procedures, but getting the visa to your country of choice solely depends on the embassy,” he cautioned.

He then urged the government to regulate the travel and tour industry more strictly to eliminate fraudulent practices that tarnish the reputation of genuine travel agencies.

With the right policies, invest­ment, and oversight, Mr Ahinasi reiterated that Ghana’s tourism industry can be transformed into a key driver of economic growth, attracting visitors from across the world while preserving the nation’s cultural identity.

