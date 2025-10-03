Junior Doctors to withdraw services nationwide from October 7 over unpaid salaries

The Junior Doctors’ Association of Ghana (JDA-GH) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services starting Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Association explained that over 200 junior doctors have been working for 10 to 14 months without pay.

The group also revealed that salaries of some medical officers who were previously on payroll have been stopped without explanation.

In addition, more than 800 medical officers have been waiting for their postings for over a year and four months.

The doctors said several engagements with government and the Ministry of Health have not brought any solutions.

As part of the industrial action, junior doctors will first stop outpatient services from October 7 to October 9.

Beginning Friday, October 10, they will also stop attending to emergency cases until further notice.

However, patients already admitted will continue to be treated until they are discharged, but no new admissions will be made.

The JDA stated that the ongoing neglect and unfair treatment of junior doctors cannot continue, stressing that the government must take full responsibility for any disruptions in healthcare delivery.

The Association urged authorities to act immediately to resolve the situation.

By: Jacob Aggrey